Midland City Leaders Looking For Ways To Cope With Heavy Rains, Flooding

It’s been almost a month since the city of Midland had one of its worse floods. As much as seven inches of rain fell on the city beginning on June 22nd. The Tittabawassee River crested at 32.15 feet, Sturgeon Creek overflowed its banks, closing a three mile section of US 10 and there was flooding around the Midland Mall.

Interim City Manager David Keenan says the city has spent over $600,000 in labor costs on the clean up plus other costs. Keenan said the damage at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library could be as much as $1.5 million and about $100,000 in damage at the city-owned Currie Golf Course.

Several residents told city council members, Monday night, the city was slow in alerting residents to the seriousness of the heavy rains. They suggested using the city’s warning sirens and to consider the effects expanding the city boundaries including more homes and commercial ventures may be adversely affecting the city sewer system. Council members authorized city staff to consider hiring a consultant to review the city sanitary and storm sewer systems.

One area of concern is the footing drains at more than 9,000 houses in the city built before 1987. When there’s a heavy rain, like last month, those tiles can send more than 10 times the amount of water into the sanitary sewer system than a house would normally put in the system. That’s believed to be a major factor in the many basements being flooded.