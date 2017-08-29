Midland City Council Taps Kaye For City Manager

Midland’s new city manager, Brad Kaye feels the city is moving in the right direction and plans to continue on that path. Kaye’s first priorities will be to keep the city in good financial shape and take steps to ensure the city is always prepared for the possibility of another flood. Like other local governments in Michigan, unfunded liabilities are a major concern.

Kaye knows the city’s challenges well, having served as the assistant city manger since 2015 after joining the city as planning director in 2012.

The 51-year-old Kaye was one of 39 applicants, but the only one interviewed by the Midland City Council. He stated his new job as of 12:01 Tuesday morning.

The city council approved his contract with a $145,000 annual salary. His contract calls for a job evaluation in six months and one next June. Future performance evaluations will be in June every year.

Kaye is a native Canadian who now has dual U.S. and Canadian citizenship.