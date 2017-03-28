Midland City Council Honors Chemical Bank’s Centennial

In these days of bank mergers, Midland-based Chemical Financial, has been the bank acquiring other banking companies.

The bank holding company’s President and CEO, David Ramaker, appreciates the recognition from Midland City Council on its centennial. The council’s proclamation notes Chemical Bank was one of the few banks in the country that paid its depositors in full during the Great Depression.

Chemical Bank has 249 branches in all of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula counties, plus northeast Ohio and northern Indiana, with over $17 billion in assets and 3,500 employees.

Ramaker said there is nothing on the radar concerning more expansions.

To mark Chemical’s centennial, Ramaker and former CEO Alan Ott rang the March 14th opening bell on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange in New York City.