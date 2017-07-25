Midland City Council Approves Saginaw Road Closure

A proposal by the Dow Chemical Company to close a portion of Saginaw Road in Midland was approved by the Midland City Council Monday, July 24. The closure would affect about a mile of the road between Mark Putnam and Salzburg Avenues. Dow officials say the request comes from security concerns, since Saginaw Road lies in the middle of the company’s main facility, effectively dividing it in two.

Dow has offered to purchase the homes along Bay City and Waldo Roads where traffic will be rerouted and to give that money back to the city for lost tax revenue. The company has also offered to give the city $1 million for improvements to those roads. During a public hearing last night, all but one person was in favor of the proposal. Work on the road is expected to be finished toward the end of 2018.