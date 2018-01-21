Midland City Council Considers Tax Exemption, Fees To Use City Facilities

Taxes and fees are among items to be considered Monday night by Midland’s City Council.

Fisher Sand and Gravel is seeking a tax exemption for a $1.9 million investment for a new ready mix concrete plant at 3401 Contractor Drive. The project is expected to retain 12-to-15 jobs and add two more full time jobs when the plant opens.

City staff will recommend proposed fees to use various city facilities and give the Midland Public Schools permission to charge an admittance fee to athletic events at four city facilities.

Council members will be asked to accept a $400,000 donation from the Herbert A. and Grace A. Dow Foundation and $100,000 from the Friends of the Grace A. Dow Library. The money will cover the cost of repairing damage to the library after the floods last June.

The 7:00 p.m., meeting is in council chambers at Midland City Hall.