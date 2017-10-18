Midland Buying New Fire Truck Combination

Midland's new fire truck will be similar to this one. Photo courtesy of Sutphen Company.

Midland’s Fire Station #3 will soon have a new fire truck. The city council approved the purchase of a Sutphen quint-style fire truck that has an aerial ladder and a pump system.

It will replace a 1993 Pierce pumper, that has over 3,000 service hours. The truck has been in service longer than its expected life and would normally have been replaced in 2012 or 2013. The current rig has extensive corrosion and other mechanical problems.

The new truck manufactured by the Dublin, Ohio-based Sutphen Company will cost $828, 690. The current truck will be sold through an on line auction. Midland Public Services Director Karen Murphy told Midland’s City Council, Monday night, used fire trucks, have a very minimal resale value.