Midland Business Development Agency Seeks New Leader
By Bill Hewitt
|
Jan 25, 2018 @ 6:19 PM
Midland Business Alliance courtesy photo

Midland’s Business Alliance has the help wanted sign out for a new president and chief executive officer. The agency’s first leader Bill Allen has submitted his resignation.

A Northwood graduate, Allen came to the Midland Business Alliance in January, 2016, when the agency was formed as a partnership between the Midland Area Chamber of Commerce and Midland Tomorrow. He called Midland a wonderful community with a great business culture. Allen and his family will return to New Mexico where he worked before taking the Midland job.

MBA Board Chairwoman Diane Postler-Slattery is thanking Allen for his contributions to the agency as its original leader. The agency’s board respects his decision. The board is in the final stage of setting up a transition plan. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Allen’s resignation is effective February 28th and he will assist in the transition.

