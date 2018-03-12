Midland Area Teen Dies In Shootout With Midland Police

State Police say a 16-year-old Midland area boy is dead, after firing a gun at a Midland City Police officer. Lieutenant David Kaiser said the incident happened just after 1:30 Monday morning.

Midland officers responded to the 2000 block of East Ashman for reports of two individuals breaking into a vehicle. Two boys, both 16, were involved and ran when confronted by officers. One teen stopped and was cooperative. Kaiser said the other teen stopped and fired a gun at an officer. The officer returned fire striking the teen who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer that fired the shot has been placed on paid administrative leave, standard procedure for an officer involved shooting. The officer has 19 years of law enforcement experinece.

The other teen is being held at the Midland County Juvenile Care Center. The names of the boys involved are not being released.

Detectives said the handgun had been reported stolen from a vehicle in the Holiday Inn parking lot on Cinema Drive early Sunday.

The investigation is expected to be finished later this week and will be turned over to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.