Midland Area Leaders Hear Business Attraction Strategy

President and C-E-O Matt Felan of the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance says local communities are standing side by side with economic development groups like his supporting efforts to attract new businesses to the area.

Felan says there’s great potential, but that it works best by matching those companies to already existing strong local sub-sets in sectors like manufacturing, chemicals and agriculture.

Felan added the Alliance is working to target companies with expertise in things like flexible packaging and making threaded product fasteners used by local manufacturers like Nexteer.

He spoke after addressing a joint meeting of the Midland City Council and Midland County Board of Commissioners held Thursday in Midland.