Middle And High School Students Learning What It Takes To Start And Operate A Business

13 6th through 12th grade students participating in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy or YEA operated by the Midland Area Chamber of Commerce received business and networking advice from a panel of local C-E-O’s.

The event took place at the Herbert Doan Midland County History Center on West Main in Midland Wednesday evening.

YEA Program Manager Emily Lyons says the Academy is now in its 4th year and features a 30 week course which starts in October and concludes in May.

Lyons added the students have to come up with a product or service that can be turned into a business and some already have business partners.

She says most of the students in the program are from the Midland Public Schools, but some are from other districts including Bay City and Unionville-Sebawaing.