Mid Michigan Health Systems Adopts New Technology To Treat Cardiac Arrest Victims

According to the American Heart Association, approximately 790,000 people

in the U.S. suffer heart attacks each year.

New technology is now helping provide more efficient and streamlined care. The LUCAS Chest Compression System is nowavailable in 14 Mid Michigan Medical Center-Emergency Medical Services ambulances in both the Midland and Gladwin areas.

The system uses the latest scientific guidelines to standardize and mechanically control chest compressions. The devices can be set up on the patient in a matter of seconds and immediately begin providing life saving care. The technology was purchased through a donation from the Robert W. Considine Foundation.

In addition to providing 100 chest compressions per minute, The LUCAS system also maintains internal pressure and provides circulation, allowing vital organs to remain functional until the patient arrives at the hospital.