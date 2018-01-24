Michigan’s Favorite Apple Recipe Contest Kicks Off Zehnder’s Snowfest 2018!

What a great time Art and Ann had at Michigan’s Favorite Apple Recipe Contest, held on the first day of Zehnders Snowfest 2018! The grand prize winner was Colleen Gawrylowicz of Caro. Her winning recipe, in the pasta category, was “Tortellini Salad.”

There were also dessert and sandwich categories (which Ann had the privilege to judge!). The dessert winner was Jessica Bryant of Shepherd, for her “Best Apple Bars.” In the sandwich category, Melissa Kildee of Grand Blanc won first place with her “Pickled Apple Pork Belly Banh Michigan” sandwich.

Congratulations to all, and here are some photos from Ann’s judging experience! The second photo below is the sandwich winner (absolutely delicious).