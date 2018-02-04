Michigan Wheat Program’s 6th Annual Winter Grower Meeting

Registration is underway for the Michigan Wheat Program’s 2018 Annual Winter Grower Meeting to be held Weds., March 21, at Eagle Eye Golf Course, 15500 Chandler Rd., in Bath Township.

The day-long event features an encore keynote performance by Ontario high-management wheat specialist Peter Johnson. Another highlight is a grower panel on German wheat production, presented by Michigan wheat farmers Mike Milligan and Jeff Krohn and MSU wheat specialist Dennis Pennington. All three visited German wheat fields last summer.

Other topics to be presented include:

High-Yield Wheat: Setting the Stage and also Management for High Yields , by Peter Johnson.

Farm Bill Update by Kyle Varner, Policy Analyst, US Senate Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry Committee.

2018 Resources Available to wheat growers by Martin Nagelkirk, MSUE wheat educator, and Dennis Pennington, MSU wheat specialist.

A Michigan Wheat Program update including the filing of a patent by Jody Pollok-Newsom.

A grower survey by MSU Wheat Specialist Dennis Pennington to further hone in on future research projects and grower needs.

The ever popular wheat industry tradeshow which hosts a variety of industry displays.

which hosts a variety of industry displays. Eight RUP credits and 4 CCA credits are available in crop management and 0.5 credit in nutrient management for meeting attendees.

There is no cost to attend the 2018 Annual Winter Grower Meeting, but advance registration is required to ensure the lunch count, adequate seating and handouts.

Click here to see the full itinerary and click here to reserve your seat at this event. If you prefer not to register online, call the Michigan Wheat Program office at 1-888-WHEAT01 (888-943-2801).