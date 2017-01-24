Registration now live! Don’t miss Michigan Wheat Program’s 2017 Annual Grower Winter Meeting Tuesday, March 14 in Frankenmuth

The Michigan Wheat Program’s 2017 Annual Grower Winter Meeting is taking shape. A full agenda and registration for the Tuesday, March 14, event are both now live at www.miwheat.org in the “What’s Hot” box at the left edge of the home page. Once you register for the event, you’ll receive a confirmation including information on discounted hotel rooms.

One of the day’s keynote speakers is Steve Peterson (pictured here), a Minnesota farmer and respected grains businessman, now working with the ag community on topics including sustainability issues.

Peterson has held several senior positions at General Mills (GM), including serving five years as General Mills’s director of sourcing sustainability. Previously, he was General Mills’s director of external manufacturing for five years, and was senior director of ingredient sourcing for Pillsbury before its merger with GM.

Since retiring in mid-2015, Peterson has become a consultant to the food and agriculture industry, on several topics including sustainability.

As a former senior executive in charge of sourcing wheat and wheat products, and meeting customers’ sustainability requirements, Peterson will have interesting and challenging comments for Michigan’s wheat industry. As a farmer himself, Peterson knows first-hand what it’s like to meet the needs of a changing marketplace.

The marketing keynote speaker is Mike Mock of Mock Consulting, LLC, in Ohio. Mock enjoyed a 40-year career with The Andersons of Maumee, Ohio, including as a grains merchandiser. He is particularly skilled at helping growers develop risk management plans that blend high-quality crop insurance with a diversified marketing approach.

The Annual Winter Grower Meeting will also have an update from MSU wheat researcher Eric Olson including what’s on the horizon for new variety releases. An update on the wheat check-off program’s disease management work and other recent activities will be presented by executive director Jody Pollok-Newsom. This meeting also has a trade show component, a grower panel and an update on wheat diseases in Michigan in 2016.

The event is free, but pre-registration is requested to ensure adequate handout materials, food and seating. In recent years, more than 300 wheat farmers have attended.

Registration information – and the full event itinerary – are found at miwheat.org; look under the “What’s Hot” column for the winter meeting. The conference will be held at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth.