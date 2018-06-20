Michigan Voters May Choose A Different Way To Determine Legislative, Congressional Boundaries

Michigan voters likely will be asked if they want to create a commission to draw districts for seats in Congress and the state legislature.

The Board of State Canvassers unanimously approved the ballot petition Wednesday. A group opposed to the November ballot question has filed an appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court.

The campaign is led by a group called Voters Not Politicians. The group is proposing a state constitutional amendment to take the job of drawing districts away from lawmakers and give it to an independent commission. A representative of the group highlighted the problem to a Bay City informational session, last October, showing a section of a Grand Rapids area street in three different state house districts.

The state elections bureau says Voters Not Politicians gathered 394,000 valid signatures, more than the roughly 315,000 needed to reach the ballot. Additional information is available on the group’s web site http://votersnotpoliticians.com