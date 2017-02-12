Is Michigan Tired Of Failure?

Click above to hear this week’s “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day. Remember, Pat’s views are Pat’s views only, and do not reflect the views of WSGW.

Are we tired yet?

Are we tired of the deception? Are we tired of the false promises? Are we tired of accepting mediocrity?

Michigan’s never fully recovered as millions feel left-out while those at the top of the economic ladder are rolling financially. The economy has improved from those dark days of 2008, but that wealth isn’t exactly trickling down.

Governor Snyder and his Republican cohorts worked hard to lavish tax breaks for corporations at the expense of senior citizens’ hard-earned pensions.

The Governor and the legislature passed a debilitating right-to-earn-less bill, exposing Michiganders with the reality of stagnant wages.

The Governor massively slashed higher education budgets early in his term while Michigan was desperate to educate the next generation to reinvent the state. That forced universities to raise tuition, causing millions of students into debilitating debt right of the gate, hurting their abilities to purchase goods, which hurt the overall economy.

Snyder’s new fiscal year budget calls for increases in higher education, which shows that even he understands that an educated populace could help drive businesses to set-up shot here in Michigan,

Michigan followed the disastrous lead of the Betsy DeVos family to expand charter schools, and further eradicate public education.

The Governor and his conservative cadets in Lansing ensured these charter schools played by different accountability standards than their public schools counterparts, even though taxpayers had to pay the bill.

The DeVos family led the Governor and the conservative legislature by a leash, gutting caps on charter schools, and cementing the spending levels so online charter schools received the same as public schools. That meant per pupil spending for online charter school students remained the same as a public school student, even though those online schools weren’t paying for brick and mortar school expenses, like janitors, lights, heat, and running bathrooms.

It was obvious a game was being played: starve the public schools.

The result has been Michigan closing public schools left-and-right for poor performance, leaving students and families with fewer choices. That’s funny because DeVos and her conservatives actually say school choice creates opportunities.

I don’t know about you, but it looks like public education is playing against a stacked deck!

Naturally, since Betsy DeVos and her vision have been granted a national stage with her becoming education secretary, you’d think Michigan’s charter school experiment has been a booming success, right?

Wrong.

According to The Detroit Free Press, 38% of Michigan’s charter schools fell below the 25th percentile, which means that 75% of Michigan schools did better. That’s compared with 25% of traditional public schools which fell below the 25th percentile.

On top of that, as the Free Press reported, the taxpayers have no idea how charter schools are spending taxpayer dollars. And thanks to toothless accountability standards, these charter schools keep getting taxpayer money despite poor student results.

Instead of protecting Michigan’s workers, or protecting Michigan’s students, the current conservative government is worried about making its contributors happy.

Perhaps that’s why Michigan ranks last in transparency laws.

The state government has done a mighty fine day’s work ensuring they work under the radar from Freedom Of Information Act requests.

There is a bipartisan bill that’s been introduced in the legislature designed to toughen those laws. And yes, the bill would put the Governor’s office under current FOIA laws, and make some modest changes to the legislature.

But the these transparency bills still allow the legislature to do things in the dark when it comes to investigations, for example.

As political reporter Susan Demas wrote, that means we can’t see how investigations are being conducted, like the Courser-Gamrat sex scandal. That state paid two whistleblowers $350,000, which we paid! We should know why!

And of course, it’s not clear these so-called transparency bills rescind laws passed by Snyder and the conservative legislature years ago, hiding the identity of donors in political issue ads.

How about the government-to-lobbying revolving door that runs rampant in Lansing? Will that change? Doubt it.

There’s hope some kind of transparency bill passes because it failed last year thanks to one man.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof refused to allow that bill to reach the Senate floor. Recently, he scoffed to the press that no one cares about transparency from their government, just pesky reporters.

And therein lies the problem.

This government for too long has been working in the shadows for the special interests rather than the people.

They don’t care about us. It’s about their donors. And if they did care about us, then legislators wouldn’t be so flippant to declare that we silly people demand accountability from our leaders.

Someday, Democrats will take control of Michigan. The pendulum swings eventually. And when it does, many of you will be clamoring for higher transparency, to which I’ll say, “Welcome aboard!”

This Conservative experiment has grown tiresome, producing failure. The experiment has worked on the behalf of the connected, hurting the rest of us.

It’s time to show we do care. It’s time to rise-up and declare we’ve had enough mediocrity. It’s time for us to declare that we’re here to protect our seniors, students, workers, educators, small businesses. and our overall society.

It’s time.

