Michigan PSC Approves Wind Farm Expansion

A Consumers Energy wind turbine project in the thumb area has the go ahead to start three years ahead of schedule. The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved the company’s proposal to start work in 2019 instead of 2022, on Cross Winds Energy Park III in Tuscola County.

In 2016, the PSC approved the utility’s plan to buy 19 wind turbine generators for its Cross Winds Energy Park II and an option to buy 33 more for the future Cross Winds Energy Park III. PSC Chairwoman Sally Talberg said advancement of the projects will “help meet the expanded renewable energy portfolio standard set in the state’s new energy laws.”

The first Cross Winds Energy Park in Tuscola County started serving electric customers in the thumb region in 2014.