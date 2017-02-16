Michigan Part Time Legislature

WSGW Weekly OnLine and App Poll

From time to time, the idea of Michigan becoming a state with a part time legislature is floated.

Republican State Representative Michael Webber of Rochester Hills is calling for a resolution to make the Legislature part time in 2019. Lawmakers would be limited to a 90-day session each year. This resolution needs the support of two-thirds of the Legislature for it to go to a ballot vote. Or, a citizen’s petition drive could place the issue on the ballot.

Previous thoughts on this issue have included extending term limits to go along with a part time legislature.

Michigan is one of only nine states with full-time legislatures.

POLL QUESTION: What do think about Michigan operating with a part time legislature? (click here to cast your vote and earn 1000 WSGW points)

– No, it should be full time as it is now

– Yes, I would favor a part time legislature in any form

– I would favor part time, but only if term limits were extended

– I’m Not Sure