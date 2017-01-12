Michigan Music Minute–Laura Rain & The Caesars

We’ve introduced a brand new segment on WSGW’s First Day.

The “Michigan Music Minute” airs every Sunday at approximately 7:56am, and it’s a segment which features artists from The Great Lakes States. We’ll feature Michigan-based artists who’ve become legends, and we’ll also feature some lesser-known acts as well.

To kick-off our new segment, I played a one of my favorite songs from Laura Rain & The Caesars.

The Detroit-based Blues, Soul, and R&B band released a new album last Fall called “Gold.” Check-out some of the tracks, and more about Laura on her website. Don’t forget to visit on Facebook and to follow her on Twitter.

But to kick-off the first “Michigan Music Minute,” I played the title track from their 2014 album, “Closer.”

Enjoy!

