Michigan Music Minute–The Accidentals

During the February 5, 2017 edition of WSGW’s First Day, we played a tune from the Traverse City-based trio called The Accidentals on the “Michigan Music Minute.”

We actually highlighted one of their fantastic songs a few months ago titled, “Michigan Again and Again,” which is also featured in the “Michigan Music Minute” intro.

Check-out more of their stuff on soundcloud, Facebook, Twitter, and the YouTube.

The Accidentals have become one of my new favorite bands in the past year. You won’t be disappointed!

I really hope to watch them perform someday soon.

 

