Michigan Looking For Creative Ways To Train Tomorrow’s Workers

Over the next six years, experts estimate more than 811,000 jobs, with a payroll of $49 billion will come to Michigan.

Senior Talent and Development Director Ed Koledo says the possibility presents a problem for the state. He said training programs need flexibility because some future jobs may be in some new area.

Koledo led a Tuesday ‘Michigan Marshall Plan For Talent’ workshop for Great Lakes Bay Region business and education leaders at the Bay-Arenac Career Center. The five year, $100 million plan, offers grants for programs providing innovative solutions to meet the training needs for those future jobs.

Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance President Matthew Felan says there’s a great partnership with the larger companies, but more can be done to get smaller companies involved with the program. Felan sees a need to reach out to younger students since many have decided on a career path in middle school.