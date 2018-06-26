Michigan Looking For Creative Ways To Train Tomorrow’s Workers
By Bill Hewitt
Jun 26, 2018 @ 11:11 PM
Senior Talent & Development Director Ed Koledo leads a workshop on training workers of the future.

Over the next six years, experts estimate more than 811,000 jobs, with a payroll of $49 billion will come to Michigan.

Senior Talent and Development Director Ed Koledo says the possibility presents a problem for the state. He said training programs need flexibility because some future jobs may be in some new area.

Koledo led a Tuesday ‘Michigan Marshall Plan For Talent’ workshop for Great Lakes Bay Region business and education leaders at the Bay-Arenac Career Center. The five year, $100 million plan, offers grants for programs providing innovative solutions to meet the training needs for those future jobs.

Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance President Matthew Felan says there’s a great partnership with the larger companies, but more can be done to get smaller companies involved with the program. Felan sees a need to reach out to younger students since many have decided on a career path in middle school.

Business and education leaders brainstorm on future job training.
