Michigan Grade “A” Milk Producers to Vote on Program Continuation

Michigan Grade “A” milk producers have an opportunity to vote on whether to continue the Michigan Dairy Market Program (For Grade “A” Milk) in a referendum conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The referendum begins Monday, October 2, 2017, and ends Friday, October 13, 2017.

Ballots were mailed to Michigan Grade “A” milk producers on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. Producers are eligible to vote if they produced Grade “A” milk for any market that had a value at first point of sale of $800 in any of the last three years.

The Michigan Dairy Market Program was developed to promote the sale of milk and milk products produced in Michigan and to increase consumer awareness of milk and milk products. The program was established in January 1983. By law, it must be resubmitted for producer approval every five years. Currently, the assessment is $.10 per hundredweight of milk.

For the program to be renewed, more than 50 percent of the producer votes cast (representing more than 50 percent of the total unit of measure represented on the cast ballots) must approve it.

All ballots must be filled out completely, signed, and postmarked no later than Friday, October 13, 2017.

Eligible producers with