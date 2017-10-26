Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Announces Specialty Crop Grant Awardees

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced today the Michigan recipients of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

“This group of awardees really speaks to the diversity and scope of Michigan agriculture,” said MDARD Director Jamie Clover Adams. “No matter how much time I spend in this job, it never ceases to amaze me how our growers and processors continue to elevate and refine their practices. And these specialty block grants are an essential resource for many of Michigan’s agriculture businesses that want to stay at the forefront of their industry.”

The grants, with a maximum award of $100,000 each, enhance the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crops. Below is the list of grantees: