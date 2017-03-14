A Michigan Basketball “First Day Sports Take” With Pat Johnston

By Pat Johnston
|
Mar 14, 11:04 AM

I talked about the Michigan Wolverines basketball team’s remarkable run to the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday. Well, they beat Wisconsin to win their first Big Ten tourney title since 1998!

That means I have to update my Sunday Sports Take and talk about Michigan’s Big Ten triumph, and possibilities to make some noise in the NCAA Tournament.

You can hear my sports take below, and if you like to send me your thoughts, email me at pat@wsgw.com.

Enjoy!

