Michigan Attorney Considers Run for Governor

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says he’s “darn serious” about running for governor. Fieger won the Democratic gubernatorial primary but lost to Republican incumbent John Engler 20 years ago. He mentioned his interest during an interview on Friday, and has until the April 2018 filing deadline to decide.

Fieger said since he ran for governor, Michigan has “deteriorated” because of no leadership, and roads, schools, teachers and workers have suffered. He said Republican Gov. Rick Snyder’s failures in Flint show government can’t be operated like a business. Fieger said while he likely agrees with Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer and potential candidate Mark Bernstein on issues, they lack “dynamic leadership.”

Fieger, who many know as the attorney who represented physician-assisted suicide advocate, Dr. Jack Kevorkian, also did not rule out a 2020 presidential run.

(photo credit: Fieger Law)