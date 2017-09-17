Michelle’s Eggs Benedict Bake

What a way to start your day.

Ingredients:

2 envelopes Hallandaise Sauce

2 cups Half and Half

1/4 cup Melted Butter

12 Eggs

1 cup Shredded Swiss Cheese

8 ounces Canadian Bacon

10 ounces chopped and drained Spinach or Asparagus

2 tablespoons Lemon Juice

Salt and Pepper to taste

6 English Muffins

Method:

Mix the hallandaise sauce and half and half until smooth.

Whisk in the eggs.

Add the rest except the muffins.

Place muffins in a greased 9 x 13 baking dish.

Pour egg mixture over top.

Let set in the refrigerator for 6 hours or overnight.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.