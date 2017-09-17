Michelle’s Eggs Benedict Bake
By Art Lewis
Sep 17, 2017 @ 8:52 AM

What a way to start your day.

Ingredients:

2 envelopes Hallandaise Sauce
2 cups Half and Half
1/4 cup Melted Butter
12 Eggs
1 cup Shredded Swiss Cheese
8 ounces Canadian Bacon
10 ounces chopped and drained Spinach or Asparagus
2 tablespoons Lemon Juice
Salt and Pepper to taste
6 English Muffins

Method:

Mix the hallandaise sauce and half and half until smooth.
Whisk in the eggs.
Add the rest except the muffins.
Place muffins in a greased 9 x 13 baking dish.
Pour egg mixture over top.
Let set in the refrigerator for 6 hours or overnight.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.

