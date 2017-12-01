Michael Percha’s “Pun Of The Week” From November 26, 2017 “First Day”

November 26, 2017

Time for another cringe-worthy “Michael Percha’s Pun Of The Week!”

We apologize for posting Michael Percha’s “Pun Of The Week” from last Sunday’s First Day show. This week’s pun is provided by a listener. Lori submitted this food related pun. So please, blame Lori for this one!

*********************************************

Thank you so very much, Lori, for participating and providing us with a laugh–or a groan!

Michael’s puns air each and every Sunday morning at 6:53am on WSGW’s First Day.

If you have a pun you’d like to share with us, email michael@wsgw.com

Michael will consider your puns for a future show.

michael@wsgw.com

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.