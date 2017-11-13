Michael Percha’s “Pun Of The Week”–November 12, 2017

November 12, 2017

This is a “Pun Of The Week” to remember. Click below to hear audio evidence of Michael close brush with danger! It will forever be known as “SpeakerGate!” But as you’ll hear, not even a speaker attack deters Mr. Percha from delivering the news, and not one, but two puns this week!

*********************************************************

Major props to Mr. Percha for acting professionally and remaining calm despite our studio speaker’s vile attack…while on the air, no less!

Even more importantly, the falling speaker didn’t damage any other studio equipment in the room! I’m assuming Michael was willing to take the full brunt of the attack had the speaker’s target been our prized radio board or computer system. Of course, he would!

Michael’s puns air each and every Sunday morning at 6:53am on WSGW’s First Day.

If you have a pun you’d like to share with us, email michael@wsgw.com

Michael will consider your puns for a future show.

michael@wsgw.com

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.