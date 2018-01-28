Michael Percha’s Pun Of The Week–January 28, 2018

January 28, 2018

Time for another fantastic “Pun Of The Week” from WSGW’s First Day newsman extraordinaire Michael Percha. This week’s pun features a locomotive theme:

Loyal listener “Billy” emailed me the following this morning:

“Would you say Michael’s puns are PUN-ishment?”

Well done, sir!

Michael’s puns air each and every Sunday morning at 6:53am on WSGW’s First Day.

If you have a pun you’d like to share with us, email michael@wsgw.com

Michael will consider your puns for a future show.

pat@wsgw.com

