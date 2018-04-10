Michael Percha’s “Pun Of The Week” From April 8, 2018 “First Day”
By Pat Johnston
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 11:18 AM

April 8, 2018

Time for another “Pun Of The Week” from WSGW’s newsman extraordinaire Michael Percha! The weekly pun airs every Sunday on WSGW’s First Day around 6:53am! Don’t blame Mr. Percha for this week’s pun.

***************************************************************

Thanks to listener “Joan” for submitting that horrible…er…fantastic pun!

If you have a pun you’d like to share with us, email michael@wsgw.com

Michael will consider your puns for a future show.

michael@wsgw.com

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to listen reach the “Pun Of The Week” archive!

Click here to return to the First Day page.

RELATED CONTENT

Daily Pat Political Point–The Swamp Now Includes Trump’s Lawyer–April 10, 2018 Michael Percha’s “Pun Of The Week” From April 1, 2018 “First Day” Daily Pat Political Point–Teacher Strikes Reviving Union Power–April 5, 2018 Daily Pat Political Point–Michigan Says Yes! To Nestle & No To The People–April 3, 2018 Daily Pat Political Point–Gen Z Fighting For Their Lives–April 1, 2018 Daily Pat Political Point–Most Not Feeling Trump Tax Cuts–March 28, 2018
Comments