Listen to the latest installment of “Michael Percha’s Pun Of The Week” from this past Sunday’s First Day show. This week’s pun is for geometry enthusiasts. Thank you to Paul and Erma for sending this week’s pun, which you can hear below:

Again, if you have a pun for Michael, send them to michael@wsgw.com.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.