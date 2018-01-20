Merrill Shooting Kills One Man, Injures A Second Man

Saginaw County Sheriff detectives are investigating a Friday night shooting in Merrill, leaving one man dead and a second man critically wounded.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel says the dead man is 21-year-old Richard Skillman. The other victim, also 21, is in critical condition at a Saginaw hospital. His name is being withheld at this time. He is considered as a possible suspect. Both men are Merrill residents.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened in the shooting during an apparent party in an apartment building in the 200 block of South Johnson. One weapon has been recovered and it’s not known at this time if any other guns were involved in the shooting.

Several people in the apartment at the time have been interviewed. Federspiel said there may be others who left the apartment before deputies arrived.

Federspiel said this is an unusual event for the western Saginaw County village.