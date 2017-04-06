It Was Men Wearing High Heels To Fight Sexual Violence

If you thought you saw men walking around Saginaw Valley State University, Thursday, your eyes were not playing tricks on you. SVSU Junior, Jack Dooley, was one of the guys who donned a pair of high heels. He says it was hard getting used to wearing the shoes.

Organizer Allie Martinez says the annual event is designed to raise awareness about a serious issue, sexual violence. Martinez believes there may be a blister or two for the men, but there have been no serious injuries for men trying to walk in her high heels.

About 45-people, men and women, participated in the event, which organizers called a good turnout despite the weather. The Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event has been sponsored in the past by the Underground Railroad. This year’s event was sponsored by the Saginaw County Sexual Violence Prevention Team. You can learn more about the cause on line http://walkamileinhershoes.org

Walkers paid $10 to participate, with the money covering the cost of T-shirts and other expenses.