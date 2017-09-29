Meet Your New Morning CBS Anchor

Radio veteran Deborah Rodriguez has been named weekday morning anchor for CBS News Radio. Rodriguez’s top-of-the-hour newscasts will be heard daily on WSGW starting at 5:00 AM. She succeeds Frank Settipani, who recently retired from CBS News Radio after more than 35 years, more than a decade of that time as the morning drive anchor.

Rodriguez should be a familiar voice to listeners. Since 2014 she’s served as a writer, reporter and correspondent anchoring such major news events as the San Bernadino terrorist attack, the shooting of five Dallas police officers, the presidential campaign, the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, and Hurricane Harvey.

Rodriguez is a graduate of New York University. She and her husband have two children and live in New York.

The WSGW Morning Team is pleased to welcome Deborah!

Dave Maurer, Content Director