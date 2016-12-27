Medical Problem Causes Frankenmuth Township Crash, Gas Leak Closes M 83

Accident investigators say a driver suffered an apparent medical emergency about 7:00 Tuesday morning as he drove southbound on Gera Road, near Bradley Road. The man, who Frankenmuth Police have not identified, lost control of his car and it went off the east side of the Frankenmuth Township road, near Gera.

The car struck a gas regulator causing a gas leak. The road was closed for some 90 minutes, as Consumers Energy workers shut off a gas leak and repaired the equipment. Frankenmuth firefighters stood by until the situation was cleared.

The driver is being treated at Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw. His condition is not known at this time.