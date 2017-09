A great starter for any occasion.

Ingredients:

2 lbs Ground beef

1 envelope Onion Soup Mix

1/4 cup Cracker Crumbs

1 Egg

2 tablespoons Butter or Margarine

14 ounces Ketchup

10 ounces Currant or Apple Jelly

1/2 cup Blackberry Wine

Method:

Mix the beef, soup mix, crumbs and eggs into balls.

Brown in the butter.

Bake at 350 degrees for seven minutes

Melt the ketchup and jelly together in a saucepan.

Add the wine and meatballs.

Simmer for 25 minutes.

Serve in a chaffing dish or crockpot.