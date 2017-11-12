MDARD Announces Specialty Crop Public Input Opportunity

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development today announced a public input opportunity for the Michigan Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

To ensure effective program priorities, MDARD is asking for public input by emailing your comments to mda-grants@michigan.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017.

The MDARD Specialty Crop Block Grant Program awards funds to projects to enhance the competitiveness of Michigan specialty crops. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).

MDARD will have a booth in the Main Exhibit Hall at the Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable & Farm Market Expo held in Grand Rapids on December 5-7. Expo attendees are welcome to stop by the MDARD Specialty Crop booth to provide public comment.

For more information about Michigan’s Specialty Crop Block grants, visit www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants. Please submit all public comment to mda-grants@michigan.gov before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017. The input received will be considered when developing final program priorities for 2018.