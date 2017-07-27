McLaren Expands Cancer Treatment Center

McLaren Bay Region President Clarence Sevillian turns the first shovel of dirt for the new cancer treatment expansion. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Cancer treatment at Bay City’s McLaren Bay Region is going state of the art. President and CEO Clarence Sevillian says a 2,000 square foot addition will be added to the Jeppesen Radiation Oncology Center along with renovating 6,000 square feet inside the west campus building on Midland Road in Bangor Township.

The expansion includes a new ‘TrueBeam’ treatment, using 3-D imaging, can reduce treatment time by 60% and a 25% less radiation dose. Oncologists with the Karmanos Cancer Institute will use a new ‘TrueBeam’ linear accelerator designed to deliver high doses of radiation with tremendous accuracy, targeting tumors with less exposure to healthy tissue and organs.

The $5.58 million project is expected to be completed by next April. The main contractor is Serenus Johnson with several local subcontractors.

McLaren Bay Region President Clarence Sevillian explains the project during Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony. In the cover photo, Sevillian is joined by Dr. Hesham Gayar, Karmanos Cancer Institute Regional Director Nancy King and Dr. James Littles.