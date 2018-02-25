Mason Bee Management Workshop
By Terry Henne
Feb 25, 2018 @ 10:49 AM

Date: March 24, 2018
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: MSU Extension, Genesee County, 605 N. Saginaw Street (Suite 1A), Flint, MI 48502
Contact: Abi Saeed, saeedabi@anr.msu.edu, 810-244-8531

Management, ID, and hands-on mason bee house assembly
Instructors:
Ben Phillips
Abi Saeed
Nate Walton

Interested in learning more about beekeeping, but overwhelmed by the prospect of managing honey bee hives? Come to this event to learn about Mason Bee species, and how to care for them in your own backyards!

Event cost: $50 (includes your own take home Mason Bee House supplies and light refreshments)

Cancellations received on or after March 9 will incur a $25 cancellation fee.

(Register by: March 12th/ space is limited to 40 participants)

