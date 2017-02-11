Maryland Crab Casserole

If you are like me any type of crab sets my taste buds singing. This casserole provides all the elements to satisfy the crab lover in you.

Ingredients:

1 pound Crab Meat

3 Eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon fresh Parsley

1/3 cup Butter, melted

1 teaspoon Salt

Pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 teaspoon Prepared Mustard

1 cup evaporated milk

1 tablespoon Minced Green Pepper

1/2 cup Soft Bread Crumbs

Method:

Butter the sides and bottom of a 2 quart baking dish.

Combine the crab, eggs, parsley and all but 2 tablespoons of the butter.

Add the salt, pepper, Worcestershire Sauce, mustard, milk and green pepper.

Gently pat the mixture into your prepared dish.

Combine the bread crumbs with the reserved butter, and sprinkle on top of casserole.

Bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until browned.