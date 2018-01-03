Marijuana – The New Reality

OK. I’m a realist. I realize that the marijuana horse is out of the barn. It won’t be long before medical and recreational marijuana will be available everywhere. It may be fact, but is it based on fiction?

Let us begin with medical marijuana. Yes, it is generally accepted that marijuana has a genuine medicinal purpose with regard to certain types of illness. Those individuals taking chemo therapy for cancer seem to benefit with reduced negative symptoms from the treatments. There are other listed uses, but not all medical providers agree on the results.

The most troubling aspect of medical marijuana is the way it is distributed. Why does it have special status? Why was it not produced and prescribed through regular pharmaceutical channels? Actually, thank Uncle Sam for that. It is illegal to deposit funds received from the sale of any form of marijuana into a federally insured bank. Marijuana, and thus it’s profits, are illegal under federal law.

Next comes recreational marijuana. Is it or is it not a gateway drug. Proponents say no. First responders, including law enforcement, say yes. I don’t have the answer, but i tend to trust the professional practitioners whom have to deal with the after effects of the drug.

And we see the same community response we did from gambling. It was supposed to be the savior of all the ills of society. Instead, town fathers see dollars in their eyes. Damn the negatives, bring on the money.

As I said in the beginning, the horse is out of the barn. Might as well get used to it. I expect that at some point the federal government will remove marijuana from the list of controlled substances. After all, they no longer enforce the current law. Just look around at all the states that have legalized cannabis in one form or another. They do so without fear of repercussion. Welcome to the new world.