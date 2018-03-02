Mardi Gras and the Caribbean with Art Lewis!

Join WSGW’s own Art Lewis and his wife for another travel adventure, this time a cruise including three days at New Orleans Marti Gras plus stops in the Caribbean. Trip departs February 28th, 2019. This special cruise vacation includes a balcony cabin aboard the Celebrity Reflection spending three nights in New Orleans to celebrate Marti Gras. New Orleans, is also a beautiful, romantic and colorful city to explore taking in the food, music and sights of this unique and utterly charming city. When the celebration ends, then it’s off to the Caribbean for stops at beautiful Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

The upscale Grand Cayman offers world class restaurants, boutiques along with white sand beached and brilliant blue waters teaming with coral reefs. Cozumel lures anglers, divers snorkelers and beachgoers.

This tour includes round trip airfare from Detroit to Ft Lauderdale, airport transfers, a pre tour night stay in Ft Lauderdale, ten night cruise, choice of $150 pp ship board credit or classic beverage package all port taxes. For full cruise itinerary (click here). Return home March 11th.

See the full itinerary here!

Total price per person for balcony berth is $3,339. Concierge $3,739. Aqua Class $3,939.

Space is limited. Don’t delay. Contact Cruise and Tour Specialists Becky or Libby at Circle Travel in Midland for more information and to book your vacation of a lifetime. 989-450-9290 / 989-878-0011 or beckyshannon@me.com / libchoward@gmail.com