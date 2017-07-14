Man Suffers Life Threatening Injuries On Saginaw County Farm

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being crushed by a piece of farm equipment. The 67-year-old victim, from another county, was buying the combine from a farmer on Peet Road between Raucholz and Hemlock Roads. As he was taking the combine apart for transportation, a piece of the combine fell on top of him, just before 9:30 Friday morning.

The FlightCare helicopter crew flew him to the Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw. He was listed in critical condition. His name is not being released until relatives have been notified.

The Brady Township farm accident, west of Chesaning, remains under investigation.