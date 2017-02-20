Man Reported Drowned In Saginaw River Near Saginaw Boat Launch

Saginaw County Sheriff dive team members will resume searching Monday for a 35-year-old Saginaw man in the Saginaw River. The man reportedly was having motor trouble, Saturday night, as he tried to return to the city-owned boat launch at the foot of Lee Street on Saginaw’s west side.

He was apparently trying to swim to shore to get help when he jumped into the river and disappeared, south of the Rust Street Bridge.

The Saginaw Fire Department, the U. S. Coast Guard and a Michigan State Police helicopter also helped with the initial search for the man. His name has not been released.