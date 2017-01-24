Man Released From Prison By President Obama Murdered Execution Style In Saginaw

State Police say a 31-year-old Saginaw man, recently released to a halfway house from federal prison, was shot execution style Monday night.

Lieutenant David Kaiser says two masked men, armed with assault type rifles, entered the house in the 2200 block of Narloch, about 9:40 p.m., looking for Demarlon Thomas. While one suspect held 23 people at gunpoint, the other suspect went through the house, looking for Thomas. The victim was shot once in the head and then shot multiple times by the suspect.

Thomas was one of a number of Saginaw’s Sunnyside Gang members sentenced to federal prison in 2008 on a variety of drug related charges. Thomas had been sentenced to 19-years in prison on a cocaine charge, but the sentence was commuted in November by President Barack Obama. He was to be released from custody in March.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (800-422-5245), offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for an anonymous tip identifying the suspects.