Man Dies After Struck By Bulldozer

By Bill Hewitt
|
Feb 27, 4:53 AM
stock image of bulldozer

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies say a 70-year-old Chesaning Township man died after a freak accident.

The man was working on a bulldozer in a shed behind his Ditch Road home when the machine shifted into gear and hit him about 6:00 Sunday evening.

The dozer crashed through a wall of the shed, continuing about 500-yards before stopping. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 10500 block of Ditch Road, west of Corunna Road.

The accident south of Chesaning remains under investigation.

Related Content

Saginaw Physician to be Honored
Motorcylist Dies in Deer Crash
Bay City’s Battery Park Undergoes Rededicati...
Saginaw County Continues Plans For New Jail
Saginaw School Board Approves Resolution For Non-H...
Free Rabies Vaccinations Available in Buena Vista ...
Comments