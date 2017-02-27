Man Dies After Struck By Bulldozer

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies say a 70-year-old Chesaning Township man died after a freak accident.

The man was working on a bulldozer in a shed behind his Ditch Road home when the machine shifted into gear and hit him about 6:00 Sunday evening.

The dozer crashed through a wall of the shed, continuing about 500-yards before stopping. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 10500 block of Ditch Road, west of Corunna Road.

The accident south of Chesaning remains under investigation.