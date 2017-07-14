Man Dies In Chesaning Area Farm Accident

Authorities say a 67-year-old man died after being pinned to the ground by a combine on a Brady Township farm, west of Chesaning.

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies said the man from Saint Clair County was taking the equipment apart for transportation to another location when the accident happened about 9:20 Friday morning. Investigators were withholding the man’s name until relatives could be notified.

He was flown to Saginaw’s Covenant Medical Center where efforts to save him proved unsuccessful. The

victim was buying the combine from a farmer in the 15000 block of Peet Road, west of Raucholz Road.