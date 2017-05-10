Major Road Project Planned In Saginaw

May 31st is the planned start date for reconstruction of about a one mile stretch of road including Veterans Memorial Parkway from Wadsworth north to McGill and from Needham north to M-13 or Washington in Saginaw.

Assistant City Engineer Jennifer Miller says the estimated $1,300,000 project involves fixing selected concrete segments in the Wadsworth and Washington area to create a smoother ride for motorists.

Miller added other upgrades include hot mix asphalt and cold milling and resurfacing of other segments.

She says the area should be fully opened to traffic around September First with the entire project completed about September 29th.

Miller discussed the project during an informational session held Wednesday in Saginaw City Hall

Financing will come from a variety of sources including local, state and federal.

Saginaw based Champagne and Marx will serve as a sub-contractor to carry out water main repairs with the main contractor being Ciprione from the Detroit suburb of Southfield.