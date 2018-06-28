Major Freeway And Bridge Work Slated For Next Year In Bay County

Image of an orange, diamond shaped Road Work Ahead sign on the side of an asphalt road. The road is empty. The caution sign is to warn drivers of road construction or maintenance.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials hosted an open house at their Bay City service center Wednesday to provide information about a major I-75 repair project planned for next year.

M DOT Regional Service Manager Jack Hofweber says 5.3 miles of I 75 will be repaved from the M 13 connector to Beaver Road with 11 area bridges also to be upgraded. Hofweber added targeted bridges include Wilder and Beaver Roads plus Wheeler and Chip.

Planned repairs include deck replacements, painting or removing broken concrete. Motorists can expect either detours around those bridges or a temporary traffic signal allowing single lanes of vehicles to alternately pass in opposite directions.

The estimated $33,000,000 project will start next April and likely won’t conclude until about November of 2019.