Major 2018 Road Project Discussed At M-DOT Sponsored Open House In Hemlock

Residents from western Saginaw County came to the Richland Township office on North Hemlock Road in Hemlock Wednesday to hear plans for a major road project due to start in the spring of 2018.

Michigan Department of Transportation Regional Manager Jack Hofweber says nearly 10 1/2 miles of M-46 or Gratiot will be repaired including improved drainage between Graham or M-52 and the west city limit of Merrill. A half dozen culverts are to be replaced requiring detours.

Hofweber added federal and state financing will amount to approximately $10 million.

An exact start date has yet to be determined, but the goal is to wrap up by early to mid fall of next year in order to avoid interfering significantly with harvest season traffic.